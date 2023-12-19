Open Menu

IRSA Releases 85,500 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2023 | 05:20 PM

IRSA releases 85,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 85,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 37,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1476.38 feet and was 76.38 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,500 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1159.55 feet, which was 109.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,700 cusecs and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 61,800, 32,900, 26,000 and 800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

