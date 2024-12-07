IRSA releases 85,500 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 85,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 41,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1484.92 feet and was 86.92 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,900 cusecs and 43,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1150.05 feet, which was 100.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 3,900 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 69,800, 46,700, 37,700 and 7,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.