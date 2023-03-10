UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 85,600 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2023 | 11:20 AM

IRSA releases 85,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 85,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 55,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1438.91 feet and was 40.91 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,900 cusecs while outflow as 48,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1103.65 feet, which was 53.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 17,300 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 51,400, 39,200, 31,900 and 9,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

