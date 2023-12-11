IRSA releases 85,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 85,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1486.14 feet and was 86.14 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,400 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1166.80 feet, which was 116.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,800 cusecs and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 52,600, 41,100, 37,600 and 8,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.