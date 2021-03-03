IRSA releases 85,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 85,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 49,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1410.27 feet, which was 18.27 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,800 and 24,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1132.90 feet, which was 94.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 19,900 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 34,900, 13,800 and 9,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 1,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.