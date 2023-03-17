IRSA releases 85,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 85,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 66,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1427.95 feet and was 29.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 23,000 cusecs while outflow as 36,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1098.45 feet, which was 48.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 22,600 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur has recorded 49,200, 34,600, 31,500 and 8,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.