IRSA Releases 85,700 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2023 | 11:00 AM

IRSA releases 85,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 85,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 40,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1490.73 feet and was 90.73 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,500 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1170.35 feet, which was 120.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,400 cusecs and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 65,900, 43,500, 39,400, and 9,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

