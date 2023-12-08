Open Menu

IRSA Releases 85,800 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2023 | 12:20 PM

IRSA releases 85,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) here Friday released 85,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 40,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1489.60 feet and was 89.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,100 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1169.50 feet, which was 119.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,200 cusecs and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 58,400, 43,500, 39,400, and 9,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

4 hours ago
 CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

12 hours ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

12 hours ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

13 hours ago
 Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

13 hours ago
Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

13 hours ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

13 hours ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

13 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

13 hours ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

13 hours ago
 AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses ..

AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses in IIOJK

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan