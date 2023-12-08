IRSA releases 85,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 85,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 40,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1489.60 feet and was 89.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,100 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1169.50 feet, which was 119.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,200 cusecs and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 58,400, 43,500, 39,400, and 9,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.