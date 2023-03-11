UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 85,900 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2023 | 01:40 PM

IRSA releases 85,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 85,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 58,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1436.94 feet and was 38.94 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 23,800 cusecs while outflow as 48,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1103.30 feet, which was 53.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 18,900 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 47,200, 37,800, 31,900 and 8,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

