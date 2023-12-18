IRSA releases 85,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 85,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1477.64 feet and was 77.64 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,600 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1160.50 feet, which was 110.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,800 cusecs and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 56,300, 32,900, 26,000 and 1,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.