Open Menu

IRSA Releases 85,900 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2023 | 04:30 PM

IRSA releases 85,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 85,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1477.64 feet and was 77.64 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,600 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1160.50 feet, which was 110.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,800 cusecs and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 56,300, 32,900, 26,000 and 1,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Ramiz opens about Pakistan’s shortcomings in fir ..

Ramiz opens about Pakistan’s shortcomings in first Test match against Australi ..

3 hours ago
 Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhary in corrupt ..

Court orders to release Fawad Chaudhary in corruption case

4 hours ago
 Cricket Australia to provide special zone to Pakis ..

Cricket Australia to provide special zone to Pakistani fans ahead of next Test m ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

1 day ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

1 day ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

2 days ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

2 days ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan