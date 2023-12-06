Open Menu

IRSA Releases 86,000 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 11:10 AM

IRSA releases 86,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 86,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 41,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1491.82 feet and was 91.82 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,400 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1171.15 feet, which was 121.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,400 cusecs and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 56,800, 43,500, 39,400, and 10,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

