IRSA Releases 86,300 Cusecs Water
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 86,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 110,800 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1411.27 feet which was 9.27 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 31,500 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1097.50 feet, which was 47.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 35,000 cusecs and 17,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 54,900, 31,600, 27,100 and 6,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 26,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 12,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
