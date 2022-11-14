UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 86,700 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 86,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 60,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1520.82 feet and was 122.82 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 26,400 cusecs while outflow as 38,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1147.10 feet, which was 97.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 12,800 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 44,500, 37,300, 30,600 and 9,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

