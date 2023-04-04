IRSA releases 86,800 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 86,800 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 62,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1429.91 feet and was 31.91 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 21,400 cusecs while outflow as 7,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1104.15 feet, 54.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 19,900 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 27,300, 35,600, 41,300 and 13,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 27,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 10,300 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.