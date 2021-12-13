IRSA releases 86995 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 86995 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39864 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1445.65 feet, which was 53.65 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 26800 and 48000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1130.25 feet, which was 80.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 3069 and 29000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 53292 , 46632 and 33885 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 2800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7195 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.