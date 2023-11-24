Open Menu

IRSA Releases 87,100 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2023 | 04:00 PM

IRSA releases 87,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 87,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 44,1100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1503.77 feet and was 103.77 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,800 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1181.70 feet, which was 131.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,200 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 52,700, 43,500, 44,100 and 14,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 6,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

