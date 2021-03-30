UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 87,300 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 11:20 AM

IRSA releases 87,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 87,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 113,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1420.23 feet, which was 36.23 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 31,000 and 31,400 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1118.40 feet, which was 78.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 43,900 and 18,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 43,600, 35,200 and 8,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 27,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Lebanon reports 1,277 new coronavirus cases

37 minutes ago

OPPO's F19 Pro Live Stream First Sale on Daraz is ..

39 minutes ago

UAE Press: Finding fairness in a world of vaccine ..

1 hour ago

China reports 8 new coronavirus infections

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 30, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.