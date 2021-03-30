IRSA releases 87,300 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 87,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 113,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1420.23 feet, which was 36.23 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 31,000 and 31,400 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1118.40 feet, which was 78.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 43,900 and 18,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 43,600, 35,200 and 8,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 27,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.