IRSA Releases 87,300 Cusecs Water

Published April 25, 2023 | 06:34 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 87,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 107,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 87,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 107,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1444.23 feet and was 46.23 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 26,300 cusecs while outflow was 12,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1118.65 feet, which was 68.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 37,700 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu, and Sukkur was recorded as 26,400, 44,400, 34,400, and 6,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 28,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera, and 7,300 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

