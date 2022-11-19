IRSA releases 87,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 87,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 60,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1517.34 feet and was 119.34 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 25,500 cusecs while outflow as 42,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1144.50 feet, which was 94.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 12,600 cusecs and 23,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 56,500, 38,900, 30,600 and 13,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.