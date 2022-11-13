IRSA releases 87,700 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 87,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 63,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1521.28 feet and was 123.28 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 28,200 cusecs while outflow as 38,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1147.85 feet, which was 97.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 12,800 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 45,500, 41,100, 31,800 and 10,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.