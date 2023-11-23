Open Menu

IRSA Releases 87,700 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2023 | 01:40 PM

IRSA releases 87,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 87,700 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 44,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1504.57 feet and was 104.57 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,800 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1182.55 feet, which was 132.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 6,200 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 64,900, 44,800, 45,600 and 14,400 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,100 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 2,600 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Si ..

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Sikh leader on American soil

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

14 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

14 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

14 hours ago
All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Shari ..

All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Sharif to be removed soon: Pakistan ..

14 hours ago
 Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

14 hours ago
 Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journal ..

Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journalists: Caretaker Minister for I ..

14 hours ago
 E-Procurement System a significant step towards go ..

E-Procurement System a significant step towards good governance: CS

14 hours ago
 Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal ..

Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal immigrants by end of January: ..

14 hours ago
 Finland says closes all but one border crossing to ..

Finland says closes all but one border crossing to Russia

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan