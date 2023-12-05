IRSA releases 87,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 87,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 42,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1492.87 feet and was 92.87 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,900 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1171.85 feet, which was 121.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,100 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 58,400, 43,500, 39,400, and 11,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.