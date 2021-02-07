UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 88,100 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

IRSA releases 88,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 88,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 34,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1457.30 feet, which was 65.30 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 12,300 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1171.25 feet, which was 131.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,700 and 24,200 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 61,900, 42,900 and 5,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 6,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and zero cusecs released from the Chenab Riverat Marala.

