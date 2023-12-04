IRSA releases 88,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 88,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 43,3300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1493.90 feet and was 93.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,100 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1172.80 feet, which was 122.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,100 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 46,000, 43,500, 41,700 and 11,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.