IRSA releases 88187 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 88187cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 81062 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1090.90 feet, which was 40.

09 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 27175 and 35000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 29140, 22334 and 26010 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 9900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 18687 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.