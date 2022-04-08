UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 88187 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2022 | 12:10 PM

IRSA releases 88187 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 88187cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 81062 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1090.90 feet, which was 40.

09 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 27175 and 35000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 29140, 22334 and 26010 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 9900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 18687 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

All eyes on PM speech today after SC verdict on NA ..

All eyes on PM speech today after SC verdict on NA Speaker’s ruling

20 minutes ago
 SC declares ruling of deputy speaker as unconstitu ..

SC declares ruling of deputy speaker as unconstitutional, orders restoration of ..

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th April 2022

3 hours ago
 Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - ..

Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - Prime Minister

12 hours ago
 Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healt ..

Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healthy life

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.