IRSA releases 88,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 88,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 112,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1412.00 feet which was 10:00 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 38,500 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1100.30 feet, which was 50.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 34,200 cusecs and 17,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 60,700, 31,600, 27,000 and 6,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 29,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 10,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.