IRSA Releases 88,600 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:00 PM

IRSA releases 88,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 88,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 55,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1410.93 feet, which was 18.93 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,500 and 24,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1134.70 feet, which was 96.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 22,400 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 33,100, 13,600 and 10,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 6,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

