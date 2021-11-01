IRSA releases 88689 cusecs water

UrduPoint.com

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 88689 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 62694 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 88689 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 62694 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1508.20 feet, which was 116.02 feet higher than its dead level of 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 27400 and 45000 cusecs respectively.

While water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1181.00 feet, which was 131.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1050.00 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 16605 and 25000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, and Sukkur was recorded at 45722, 32335 and 29775 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total 6200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13489 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

