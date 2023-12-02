Open Menu

IRSA Releases 88,800 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2023 | 04:30 PM

IRSA releases 88,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 88,800 cusecs water from its various rim stations with inflow of 44,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1495.94 feet and was 95.94 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,800 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1174.50 feet, which was 125.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,100 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 52,700, 43,700, 41,700 and 10,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

vivo V29 5G or Samsung Galaxy A54 — Which One Sh ..

Vivo V29 5G or Samsung Galaxy A54 — Which One Should You Buy?

13 minutes ago

Realme C53: The New Champion is a Design Triumph – Embracing Elegance and Cham ..

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan and New Zealand women T20I series commenc ..

Pakistan and New Zealand women T20I series commences tomorrow

55 minutes ago
 PML-N asks ECP to take notice of PTI’s intra-par ..

PML-N asks ECP to take notice of PTI’s intra-party elections

2 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, soverei ..

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all t ..

2 hours ago
 Developing countries must be provided with finance ..

Developing countries must be provided with finances, technology to deal with cli ..

2 hours ago
Barrister Gohar Khan becomes new PTI chairman

Barrister Gohar Khan becomes new PTI chairman

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

17 hours ago
 Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinc ..

Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinch T20 series

17 hours ago
 PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says S ..

PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says Sharmila Farooqi

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan