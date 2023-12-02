IRSA releases 88,800 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 88,800 cusecs water from its various rim stations with inflow of 44,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1495.94 feet and was 95.94 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,800 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1174.50 feet, which was 125.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,100 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 52,700, 43,700, 41,700 and 10,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.