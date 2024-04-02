Open Menu

IRSA Releases 88,800 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 88,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 125,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1419.34 feet and was 21.34 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 29,100 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1089.40 feet, which was 39.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 37,400 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 40,900, 34,100, 32,500 and 6,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 35,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 18,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

