IRSA Releases 88,800 Cusecs Water
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 88,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 125,600 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1419.34 feet and was 21.34 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 29,100 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1089.40 feet, which was 39.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 37,400 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 40,900, 34,100, 32,500 and 6,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 35,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 18,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Autism Awareness Day observed20 minutes ago
-
KP Govt releases Rs 1150mln Eid package for deserving families30 minutes ago
-
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway45 minutes ago
-
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session48 minutes ago
-
Terrorists attack house of FC official with hand-grenade50 minutes ago
-
Voting begins to elect two senators2 hours ago
-
Four cops among six injured in Uch road mishap2 hours ago
-
Shopkeeper robbed on gunpoint2 hours ago
-
Polling for 12 Senate seats begins in Sindh Assembly2 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city2 hours ago
-
Polling for Senate seats begins in Sindh Assembly2 hours ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns attack on Iranian consulate in Syria5 hours ago