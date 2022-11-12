UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 88,900 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2022 | 06:00 PM

IRSA releases 88,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 88,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 66,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1521.67 feet and was 123.67 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 29,300 cusecs while outflow as 38,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1148.60 feet, which was 98.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 12,800 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 60,400, 40,700, 31,800 and 10,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 13,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,600 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Bipasha, Karan welcome first baby-girl child

Bipasha, Karan welcome first baby-girl child

1 hour ago
 Powerplay important as Pakistan, England collide i ..

Powerplay important as Pakistan, England collide in T20 World Cup final

2 hours ago
 Sania, Shoaib to resolve legal issues before divor ..

Sania, Shoaib to resolve legal issues before divorce announcement

2 hours ago
 PTI long march to resume from Lala Musa today: Mus ..

PTI long march to resume from Lala Musa today: Musarrat Cheema

3 hours ago
 PTI Chief compromised national interests for his p ..

PTI Chief compromised national interests for his political interests: Marriyum

3 hours ago
 President emphasizes over promotion of tax culture ..

President emphasizes over promotion of tax culture in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.