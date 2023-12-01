Open Menu

IRSA Releases 89,000 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2023 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 89,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 44,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1496.93 feet and was 96.93 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,400 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1175.35 feet, which was 125.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,100 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 58,400, 45,000, 39,900 and 10,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

