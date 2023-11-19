Open Menu

IRSA Releases 89,100 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2023 | 02:20 PM

IRSA releases 89,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) released 89,100 cusecs of water from various rim stations on Sunday, with an inflow of 46,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1507.67 feet and was 107.67 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 24,200 and 42,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1186.

15 feet, which was 136.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 6,800 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur was recorded at 53,700, 46,100, 45,600, and 11,200 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, from the River Kabul, a total of 7,200 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera, and 2,000 cusecs were released from the River Chenab at Marala.

