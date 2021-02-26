UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 89,300 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 02:20 PM

IRSA releases 89,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 89,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 42,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1412.80 feet, which was 20.80 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,100 and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1141.15 feet, which was 103.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 11,300 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 36,400, 27,800 and 9,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

