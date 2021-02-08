UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 89,400 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 89,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 33,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1455.37 feet, which was 63.37 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 11,700 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1170.55 feet, which was 130.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,000 and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 63,900, 46,100 and 5,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 6,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and zero cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

