IRSA releases 89,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 89,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1508.41 feet and was 108.41 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 24,200 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1187.05 feet, which was 137.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,800 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 52,100, 46,100, 45,600 and 10,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.