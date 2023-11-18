Open Menu

IRSA Releases 89,400 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2023 | 04:20 PM

IRSA releases 89,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 89,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1508.41 feet and was 108.41 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 24,200 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1187.05 feet, which was 137.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,800 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 52,100, 46,100, 45,600 and 10,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

30 minutes ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

1 hour ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

2 hours ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

2 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

5 hours ago
Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Investigation underway through NADRA to trace ghos ..

Investigation underway through NADRA to trace ghost employees: Mubeen Jumani

17 hours ago
 NCSW to host National Women Trade Fair on Dec 11

NCSW to host National Women Trade Fair on Dec 11

17 hours ago
 Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic ..

Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic awaits in semis

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan