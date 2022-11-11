IRSA releases 89,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 103,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 63,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1522.02 feet and was 124.02 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 29,300 cusecs while outflow was 38,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1149.35 feet, which was 99.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 12,400 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 57,500, 40,700, 33,100, and 10,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 13,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 2,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.