UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 89,600 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 01:01 PM

IRSA releases 89,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 103,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 63,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1522.02 feet and was 124.02 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 29,300 cusecs while outflow was 38,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1149.35 feet, which was 99.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 12,400 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 57,500, 40,700, 33,100, and 10,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 13,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 2,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

5 minutes ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

15 minutes ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

23 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment i ..

Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.