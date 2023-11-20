Open Menu

IRSA Releases 89,600 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2023 | 11:20 AM

IRSA releases 89,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 89,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 45,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1506.92 feet and was 106.92 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 24,100 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1185.20 feet, which was 135.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,400 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 49,800, 44,800, 41,900 and 14,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating ..

Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating India by six wickets

14 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Austr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

1 day ago
The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

2 days ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

2 days ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

2 days ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

2 days ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

2 days ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan