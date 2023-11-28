IRSA releases 89,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 89,600 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 42,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1499.94 feet and was 99.94 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,200 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1178.10 feet, which was 128.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 5,600 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 51,800, 45,000, 39,900 and 17,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.