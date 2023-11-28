Open Menu

IRSA Releases 89,600 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2023 | 12:10 PM

IRSA releases 89,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 89,600 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 42,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1499.94 feet and was 99.94 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,200 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1178.10 feet, which was 128.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded 5,600 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 51,800, 45,000, 39,900 and 17,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Process of receiving applications for next year's ..

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

3 hours ago
 FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

12 hours ago
 Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

13 hours ago
 Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

13 hours ago
Interpol president targeted by torture complaint i ..

Interpol president targeted by torture complaint in Austria

13 hours ago
 Stock markets dip as US inflation comes into view

Stock markets dip as US inflation comes into view

13 hours ago
 Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after cl ..

Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after clashes killed 13 soldiers

13 hours ago
 Oath-taking ceremony held at SPC

Oath-taking ceremony held at SPC

13 hours ago
 Poland's conservatives propose minority govt

Poland's conservatives propose minority govt

13 hours ago
 FM, VP EU Parliament agree to strengthen bilateral ..

FM, VP EU Parliament agree to strengthen bilateral relations

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan