IRSA releases 89,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 89,700 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1506.16 feet and was 106.16 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 23,800 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1184.30 feet, which was 134.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 6,800 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 47,700, 44,800, 41,900 and 12,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,500 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 2,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.