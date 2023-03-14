IRSA releases 89,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 89,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 61,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1431.95 feet and was 33.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,300 cusecs while outflow as 43,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1100.90 feet, which was 50.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 20,100 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 49,100, 37,800, 32,600 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.