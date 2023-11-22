IRSA releases 89,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 89,800 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 45,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1505.37 feet and was 105.37 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 23,100 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1183.40 feet, which was 133.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 6,800 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 53,700, 44,800, 43,800 and 12,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,300 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 2,500 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.