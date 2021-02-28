IRSA releases 89,900 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 89,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 61,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1412.10 feet, which was 20.10 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 27,400 and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1137.50 feet, which was 99.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 21,600 and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 43,100, 21,300 and 10,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 6,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 1,700 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.