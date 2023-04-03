UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 89,900 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 12:20 PM

IRSA releases 89,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 89,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 65,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1428.75 feet and was 30.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 21,900 cusecs while outflow was 7,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1102.90 feet, which was 52.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 19,500 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur has recorded 31,200, 45,000, 40,900 and 9,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 26,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 14,300 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

