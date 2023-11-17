Open Menu

IRSA Releases 90,000 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2023 | 01:10 PM

IRSA releases 90,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 90,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1509.15 feet and was 109.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 25,000 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1187.95 feet, which was 137.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,800 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 65,900, 41,200, 45,600 and 9,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year ..

Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year in Jan: Shamshad Akhtar

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

13 hours ago
 Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be coun ..

Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be countered through unbiased policie ..

13 hours ago
GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

13 hours ago
 Man found dead in Faisalabad

Man found dead in Faisalabad

13 hours ago
 Sister killed over domestic dispute

Sister killed over domestic dispute

14 hours ago
 Two people died in train hit incidents

Two people died in train hit incidents

14 hours ago
 Hyderabad Police recover missing boy from Sargodha

Hyderabad Police recover missing boy from Sargodha

14 hours ago
 Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed o ..

Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed on Nov 18 in 10 districts

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan