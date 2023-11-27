IRSA releases 90,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 90,000 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 43,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1500.94 feet and was 100.94 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,400 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1179.05 feet, which was 129.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,600 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 46,000, 43,500, 39,900 and 17,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.