IRSA releases 90178 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 90178 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 87286 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1073.10 feet, which was 23.

01 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 24308 and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 43294 , 49719 and 29625 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 15800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13278 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.