IRSA releases 90,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 90,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 61,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1533.89 feet and was 135.89 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 31,600 cusecs while outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1165.50 feet, which was 115.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 10,000 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 35,300, 40,500, 38,200 and 20,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.