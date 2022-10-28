UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 90,300 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 09:50 PM

IRSA releases 90,300 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 90,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 61,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 90,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 61,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1533.89 feet and was 135.89 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 31,600 cusecs while outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1165.50 feet, which was 115.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 10,000 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 35,300, 40,500, 38,200 and 20,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Sindh govt committed to launch public transport ma ..

Sindh govt committed to launch public transport manufacturing plant: Sharjeel In ..

2 minutes ago
 Covid-19 EPI Programme: 2nd dose of vaccine for ch ..

Covid-19 EPI Programme: 2nd dose of vaccine for children to start from Oct 31

2 minutes ago
 At least 67 killed as storm lashes southern Philip ..

At least 67 killed as storm lashes southern Philippines

2 minutes ago
 DHS Focused on Securing US Election System Ahead o ..

DHS Focused on Securing US Election System Ahead of Midterms - Policy Chief

2 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks world community's vibrant role ..

AJK President seeks world community's vibrant role to settle Kashmir-dispute:

24 minutes ago
 Blinken Says US Concerned About Alleged Chinese 'A ..

Blinken Says US Concerned About Alleged Chinese 'Aggression' Toward Taiwan

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.