IRSA releases 90,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 90,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 69,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1435.81 feet and was 37.81 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,900 cusecs while outflow as 25,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1111.10 feet, which was 61.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 20,500 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 29,900, 27,800, 28.400 and 6,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 14,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.